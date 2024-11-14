News by Sharelle Burt Plans To Build School In Haiti Stalled Following Flight Ban 'We cannot explain the feeling, what's going on right now.'







Plans for a school built in Haiti by nonprofit Angels for Humanity have been paused due to a travel ban there after a Spirit Airlines was shot on Nov. 11, NBC News reports.

Angels for Humanity donates supplies and basic needs to children in the country, which is riddled with political turmoil and gang violence.

Founder and CEO Judith Joseph says the organization’s hands “are tied” as the travel ban denies her and team entry into the country for the school’s groundbreaking, scheduled for December 2025 in Cap-Haitien, or delivery of pallets of medical supplies.

“We cannot explain the feeling, what’s going on right now,” Joseph said. “For me, it’s very emotional.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned flights for at least 30 days to and from Haiti after the aircraft was the target of violence while flying into Port-au-Prince. The shooting prompted the flight to return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

JetBlue and American Airlines aircraft were also shot at that day. No passengers or crew were injured. Haiti’s new prime minister was also sworn in on Nov. 11, adding to the country’s political tumult.

Joseph called the growing violence “devastating” and “heartbreaking” as she calls the Caribbean nation home and experienced the issues firsthand. Haiti, she added, is “run by gangs now.”

Other nonprofits are experiencing similar setbacks. Agape Flights, based in Venice, California, was scheduled to send life-saving medical supplies, clothes, food, and other resources to over 300 missionary groups across Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas.

“I have no idea how they’re going to get some of those things,” Director of Flight Operations Greg Haman said, according to FOX 13 News. “I don’t know that they know how they’re going to get some of those things. We have applied for an exemption, and hopefully that’ll come down before too long.”

Flights for the group were halted in early 2024 when Haitian authorities shut down all airports because of the growing unrest. Haiti’s main international airport, Toussaint-Louverture, reopened in May 2024.

The White House called the flight shootings “concerning,” while Haiti’s U.S. Embassy recommended that those with affected flights to contact their airlines.

