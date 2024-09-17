by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Springfield Community Flocks To Support Haitian Restaurants In Light Of Trump Rumors Community members took part in the act of "organized love" on Sept. 13.







The Springfield, Ohio, community has come together to uplift local Haitian restaurants and businesses following viral rumors about immigrants eating pets.

What started as a baseless Facebook post emerged as a topic during the U.S. Presidential Debate. At the Sept. 10 event, GOP nominee Donald Trump falsely stated that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were killing and eating neighborhood pets.

Although local officials and police swiftly debunked the rumors, the statement still led to prejudice and more bigotry against Haitian immigrants in the area. Bomb threats led to public schools and municipal offices closing for days as hate groups spread their rhetoric throughout the city. Many Haitian residents also felt scared to leave their homes due to the threats of xenophobic violence.

To stand against the hatred, the Springfield community brought dozens to dine at the Rose Goute Creole restaurant on Sept. 13 in an act of “organized love.” NowThis Impact shared some images of the event.

Since the original incident gained traction, Rose Goute’s owner, Romane Pierre, revealed they had faced some harassment.

“Yesterday some people call, I think they make some joke, ask if we have a cat, dog,” he said to the Springfield News-Sun. “I say, ‘We don’t sell that. We sell chicken, fish, goat, pork, rice, beans.’ I know my people — dogs, cats — we don’t do that in Haiti.”

Despite the tasteless jokes, others have stopped by to showcase their support and care for the Haitian community.

He added, “A lot of American people come here to try the food. They say, ‘Don’t worry, we are with you.’ Everybody is welcome.”

One of the organizers shared with Dayton 24/7 Now that their hometown is a place for love and diversity.

“Springfield is diverse,” explained resident and organizer Steve McQueen. “We know Springfield is full of love. [It] does not have the hate that is being told to the rest of the country and world as they’re even talking about.”

Another Springfield native, Terrance Crowe, felt shame about the controversy surrounding his hometown.

“I immediately shook my head and put my head down,” he said of the issue. “You can’t conquer with hate; conquer with love.”

Crowe added, “You’ve got to bridge the gaps, tear down those mental fences. We’re all human; we’re all in one race, the human race.”

As for the restaurant, the news outlet relayed that staffers were overwhelmed by the love and support of their diverse community.

