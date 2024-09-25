by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nordstrom x Harlem’s Fashion Row Releases Collection Celebrating The Black Community’s Economic Power The Nordstrom by Harlem's Fashion Row collection comes just in time for the summer-to-fall transition.







Nordstrom launched its first-ever collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, which serves as “a celebration of Black consumers‘ cultural and economic power,” says HFR Founder & CEO Brandice Daniel.

The Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row partnership comes just as trendsetters prepare their wardrobes for the summer-to-fall transition with pieces highlighting Black culture’s enduring influence in fashion. The partnership highlights three Black-owned brands: House of Aama, Harbison, and Megan Renee, who all showcase their grandiose skillset through designs and techniques tailored to amplifying Black contributions to fashion.

Aama’s signature feminine aesthetic is enhanced by distinctive tailoring influenced by African Diaspora Dandy culture, while Harbison’s designs pay tribute to his mother, a working-class, resourceful woman he describes as navigating society with remarkable poise. He was also inspired by Simon Maris’s “Portrait of a Young Black Woman” (1890). Megan Renee’s pieces highlight the founder, Megan Smith’s, dedication to representing strong, bold womanhood through pieces including silky button-ups, faux leather tiered skirts, and finely structured suits.

“I built my brand around my love of strong suits and blazers, and I feel like the piece really captures not only who I am but the woman I am dressing,” Smith tells Pop Sugar. “It’s bold, strong, but still feminine. I played with the fit and proportions that really speak to a woman’s body and it feels very fresh and chic.”

After Smith participated in the agency’s annual Fashion Show and Style Awards in 2023, collaborating with HFR again for its Nordstrom partnership was an easy decision.

“Retail placement has been at the forefront of initiatives for my brand, and I knew this opportunity would open so many doors,” Smith says. “Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row is always seamless, and since connecting and working together, I’ve started to feel like they are family now.”

The collection offers an inclusive size range from XXS to 2XL—equivalent to sizes 00 to 18 for women and S to 2XL for men—and prices starting at just $45. Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row is available on Nordstrom’s website and in 20 stores nationwide, including the New York flagship location.

RELATED CONTENT: Harlem’s Fashion Row Announces ICON360 Scholarship With Nordstrom For HBCU Students