Norfolk Mayor Announces New Initiative To Crack Down On Shoplifters

In his State of the City Address, Norfolk City Mayor Kenny Alexander expressed his desire for the city to hold shoplifters accountable. The Mayor described the perceived lack of prosecution for theft as “unacceptable.”

“In Norfolk, we intend to support businesses impacted by shoplifting by passing a city ordinance that enables the city to prosecute shoplifting,” Alexander said in his April 5 address. “Enforcing this crime under city code will allow Norfolk to take action where the Commonwealth has not,” the Mayor said.

Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi, who was sitting in the front row during the Mayor’s address, responded to the mayor’s announcement. Fatehi stated that the Mayor’s claim that his office is not prosecuting shoplifters is “absolutely false.”

The Commonwealth Attorney stated that his office has prosecuted hundreds of shoplifting cases over the past year. Fatehi noted an 11% decrease in shoplifting in 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Fatehi said that his office lacks sufficient staff to prosecute misdemeanor crimes and has requested 10 additional prosecutors “for years.” Nonetheless, the city council has not approved hiring these extra staff members.

“The best thing to do is to provide the resources so that there are prosecutors in the courtroom so that business owners and police aren’t there to fend for themselves,” Fatehi told WAVY News.

When asked whether he viewed the Mayor’s remarks as a direct attack on his office, Fatehi responded affirmatively, stating that the Mayor has criticized him for years. He also suggested that Mayor Alexander’s critique was politically motivated. Fatehi will face John Butler in the upcoming Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney race. Alexander has publicly endorsed Butler.

During his address, the Mayor also shared updates about a significant city project: the redevelopment of Military Circle Mall, which has remained closed for over two years. Mayor Alexender announced that the city would construct a fitness center, a community library, and a mixed-use community center at the former mall’s site.

