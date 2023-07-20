Normani Joins ‘Black Girls Smile’ Mental Health Conference As A Speaker

Black Girls Smile is hosting a three-day event comprised of conversations and workshops to help Black women and girls get the mental health support they need. Normani, an Atlanta-born, Houston-raised singer, is set to be a guest speaker.

The “Black Girls are Magic” conference is a fully-virtual event dedicated to “breaking barriers” and “building resilience” together towards better mental health and wellbeing. Its sessions range from how Black girls and women drive the culture, to curating specialized mental health plans for those on unique healing journeys. The nonprofit in charge of this conference, Black Girls Smile Inc., was founded in 2012 to prioritize these issues that are often pushed to the sidelines with this demographic.

In its theme of “The art of balancing and building together,” attendees will work alongside one another and professionals to empower themselves with the tools and resources needed to sustain self love and encouragement. Alongside the numerous workshops geared toward the younger audience, the conference will provide information for parents and caretakers on how to navigate mental health awareness and uplift the younger people in their life.

“When you approach mental health and center black girls, women and gender -expansive youth, who are some of the most marginalized folks within this space, everyone can benefit from that knowledge as well,” shared an event organizer with the nonprofit to 11Alive News.

Normani herself has been outspoken about her personal life and struggles recently, speaking directly to her fans last August in a tweet stating that she had “real life sh-t” going on, as critics questioned her dedication to her career.

The former Fifth Harmony member will connect with guests as a panelist in the “Curating Your Mental Wellness” workshop, being a positive influence for those on their mental health journeys, and providing insight on maintaining one’s wellbeing despite detractors.

The event is will be held from July 17-19 with RSVPs free and open to all, and still available now.

