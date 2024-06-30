8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Leaves Her In Hot Car While Working

An 8-year-old girl in North Carolina has died after her mother left her in a hot car while she reported for work. The woman, 36-year-old Ashley Stallings, now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Stallings went into work on June 26, leaving her daughter in her vehicle with the air conditioning on. However, the police arrived in the scene that afternoon to discover the young girl in the vehicle unresponsive and having a medical emergency. She later died at local hospital in Charlotte, the cause of death being a brain herniation due to hyperthermia. Police arrested Stalling the next day.

According to her affidavit obtained by ABC News, Stallings believed her daughter turned off the air conditioning without knowing how to turn it back on. She returned to the vehicle to check on the girl after she stopped responding to texts. There, the mother found the elementary schooler foaming out the mouth.

After breaking into the car with a hammer, Stallings attempted to drive to the hospital herself. However, she decided to stop for help at an establishment nearby.

The news outlet also reported the temperature reaching a high in the upper 90s during that time. The mother did admit to police that she was aware of the heat that day.

“She admitted she knew the temperature was 94 degrees outside and that she should not have left the victim inside the car alone,” explained the affidavit.

Stallings was working her shift at an Amazon facility while the incident occurred. The e-commerce company released a statement in light of the tragic news.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident,” Amazon said, according to ABC News. “During this difficult time, we’re supporting our employees and have made counseling resources widely available.

An investigation into the matter by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department remains ongoing. Stallings is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. She is expected to appear at a trial set for July 26.

