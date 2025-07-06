‘Diversity Is Our Strength’: North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein Vetoes DEI Bans

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has vetoed multiple bills led by Republicans that would have resulted in DEI bans throughout the state government and school systems.

The North Carolina General Assembly (NCGA) initially passed the three bills, as the state house and state senate both have a Republican majority. According to The News and Observer, the axed bills sought to eliminate DEI programs and initiatives within the state’s agencies and crack down on “divisive concepts” taught in its public schools.

As he vetoed one of the bills, Stein emphasized the importance of diversity while condemning any plans to “whitewash history.”

“Our diversity is our strength. We should not whitewash history, police dorm room conversations, or ban books,” stated Stein in his message. “Rather than fearing different viewpoints and cracking down on free speech, we should ensure our students learn from diverse perspectives and form their own opinions.”

Approved by N.C. Republicans in late June, the anti-DEI bills directly targeted inclusive messaging and practices. House Bill 171, specifically, would have banned state agencies from using DEI concepts in their hiring decisions, also stripping funding for DEI-focused programming.

Senate Bill 227 and Senate Bill 558 would have essentially done the same within public grade schools and universities, marking the restriction of teaching “divisive concepts.” These “concepts” included notions that a person’s race or sex makes them to blame “for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,” or that they are “inherently superior” or “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive” to others.

However, all the bans faced an incisive rejection upon being sent to Gov. Stein’s desk.

The Democratic governor continued his slew of vetoes. He exercised his right again, striking down a bill that would only acknowledge two biological sexes in North Carolina.

After vetoing all the bills, Gov. Stein condemned the measures and the state Republicans. He called the proposed bans a move to “distract” residents from more pressing issues.

“At a time when teachers, law enforcement, and state employees need pay raises and people need shorter lines at the DMV, the legislature failed to pass a budget and, instead, wants to distract us by stoking culture wars that further divide us,” expressed Stein. “These mean-spirited bills would marginalize vulnerable people and also undermine the quality of public services and public education.”

Despite this, the House Republicans could still get the bills passed, needing one more vote to get a veto-proof supermajority. However, they would need the unlikely break of persuading a Democrat to vote with them.

