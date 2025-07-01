Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump’s Agenda Advances In Republican-Led States With These New Laws Trump made numerous significant promises during his White House in 2024 and has carried out some of them during his first 100 days in office through executive orders.







July officially marks the start of the fiscal year for most states and marks the implementation of new laws. In majority-red states, these laws are carrying out President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Trump made numerous significant promises during his 2024 bid for the White House and has carried out some of them during his first 100 days in office through executive orders. These executive orders target gender identity and ban people from playing sports outside of their biological gender. Other executive orders prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and initiatives and require states to collaborate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws.

Here are some new laws set to be enforced nationwide starting July 1 that advance Trump’s agenda.

Laws That Target Gender Identity

Indiana and Georgia have banned transgender women’s participation in women’s sports. Georgia’s bill is named after Riley Gaines, a former swimmer and current conservative political activist who has spoken out against trans women competing in women’s sports.

In the Midwest, Iowa is removing gender identity from its civil rights code. Lawmakers approved a measure that no longer lists it as a protected class. Iowa is the first state to do this.

Ohio parents can remove their children from lessons on “sexual concepts or gender ideology.” Teachers will also be required to inform parents if their children ask to be identified by a different gender than their biological sex.

The Gulf of Mexico Is No More

Florida has enacted two laws that officially recognize the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. State agencies are required to implement this change, and schools must incorporate it into educational materials for K-12 students. Florida is the first state to recognize the body of water as the “Gulf of America.”

Cracking Down on Immigration and Working With ICE

Indiana is enacting a law that now requires county jails to report individuals they have probable cause to believe are undocumented immigrants. The law requires jail staff to report the person to federal authorities and agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Georgia and Utah have similar laws.

DEI Rollbacks

Two states are rolling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Indiana is banning DEI from colleges and state agencies. Indiana’s law prohibits employers and colleges from offering jobs and student aid because of identity-based characteristics such as race, sex, and religion. The law also prohibits using state funds for campus activities that promote or engage in social activism.”

Mississippi is banning DEI in schools. The new state law prohibits teaching in the classroom and in school offices that describe engaging in divisive concepts.

