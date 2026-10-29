Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images HBCU by Sidnee Michelle North Carolina HBCU Students March Miles To Vote After Campus Polling Sites Removed Students at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest historically Black university, walked approximately 45 minutes to reach the nearest early voting location.







Students at historically Black colleges and universities in North Carolina are marching miles to cast their ballots after election officials declined to include on-campus early voting locations ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, The Guardian reports.

More than 100 students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Bennett College, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro marched to polling stations Oct. 15, the first day of early voting. The demonstration followed decisions excluding campus voting sites previously available during the 2024 presidential election, according to WUNC News.

Students at North Carolina A&T, reportedly the nation’s largest historically Black university, walked approximately 45 minutes to reach the nearest early voting location. Some encountered missing sidewalks and obstructed walkways along the route.

Election officials cited low voter turnout at previous campus locations to defend the decisions. However, student organizers argue that eliminating convenient polling sites creates additional challenges for young voters, particularly those without reliable transportation.

The changes have also sparked legal action. College Democrats representing North Carolina A&T, UNC Greensboro, and Western Carolina University sued the North Carolina State Board of Elections, alleging the decisions disproportionately burden young and Black voters.

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit highlighted transportation barriers at Western Carolina, where many students lack vehicles and face a lengthy walk along roads with limited pedestrian infrastructure.

Despite those challenges, students have organized marches, transportation assistance, and voter education initiatives to encourage participation.

Hundreds returned to the streets Oct. 22 for a second march, joined by actress Marsai Martin and “Love Island USA” winner Trinity Tatum. Both participated alongside When We All Vote, the nonpartisan voter participation initiative founded by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The effort has extended into campus activities, including “Votecoming: Party at the Polls,” which combines voter outreach with homecoming celebrations.

Student organizers from the North Carolina HBCUs say the demonstrations are intended to maintain voter participation while drawing attention to concerns about polling-site accessibility.

North Carolina’s early voting period ends Oct. 31, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Students continue coordinating rides and outreach efforts as the dispute over campus polling locations remains unresolved.

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