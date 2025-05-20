North Carolina Popeye’s Manager Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Co-Worker During Dispute Over ‘Burnt Biscuits’

A dispute between two Popeye’s employees led to one being shot over “burnt biscuits.”

According to Fox 8 Live, a manager at a North Carolina Popeye’s restaurant was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a co-worker. 22-year-old Rodney Wood was taken into custody for the shooting that took place May 11 around 6 p.m. A customer told police that Wood and the victim had an altercation because of overcooked biscuits.

The witness stated that the argument escalated when the two employees went outside after one “challenged” the other, leading to a physical fight. While the two were fighting, Wood allegedly pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim.

Court documents revealed that surveillance video from the restaurant showed “[Wood] discharging his firearm twice at point-blank range.”

The victim was hit twice. Once in the groin, and the second bullet hit him in the chest. After being shot, he was taken to Atrium Health Main, where he received emergency surgery after being listed in life-threatening condition with critical injuries.

When police arrived on the scene, Wood had already fled and was captured in the shopping center where the restaurant is located.

Wood told police officers that the victim, also a manager at Popeye’s, went outside with him to fight and punched him in the face three times. He drew his weapon and used it to fire two “warning shots allegedly,” but there was no intention to kill the co-worker. Although he wanted to use that reasoning to justify what he had done, the affidavit stated that “he failed to articulate a credible, imminent threat of deadly force necessary to support a self-defense claim under state law.”

This is not the first time the two have been involved in a conflict. Wood claims he requested a transfer to another store to avoid working with the other manager.

People reported that Wood’s bond was set at $50,000.

