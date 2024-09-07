News by Daniel Johnson North Carolina State Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr. Dies At 75 Charlotte Mayor VI Lyles said in a statement that Alexander's legacy will live on after his death.







North Carolina State Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr died on Sept. 6 after serving in the state’s legislature for much of the past 20 years, according to his family.

WRAL reports that Alexander formerly served as president of the North Carolina NAACP and was a dedicated activist before he began a second career in politics in 2008. Alexander followed in the footsteps of his father, Kelly Alexander Sr., who became the chairman of the national NAACP in 1984 after serving as the North Carolina chapter president between 1948 and 1984.

In a statement, the family expressed their shock at the 75-year-old’s death.

“Kelly’s unwavering commitment to his city, district, state, and this nation has been both profound and heartfelt throughout the years,” his family wrote in a statement on Aug. 6. “This loss has come as a shock to us, and we kindly ask the public for privacy as we process this and plan to celebrate his life in the coming days.”

Alexander was also remembered fondly by North Carolina politicians.

Chatham County Rep. Robert Reives said in a statement that he considered Alexander a valuable mentor.

“Kelly was an incredible mentor for me personally from the day I walked into the General Assembly,” Reives wrote. “He taught me a lot about life and politics during many late nights spent in Raleigh at the Legislative Building. He always spoke about the future and how we could continue to improve North Carolina.”

Alexander was known as an advocate for anti-poverty and criminal justice reform, but particularly marijuana legalization, which he fought for alone for years before finally receiving support earlier in 2024.

According to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who was the House Speaker in North Carolina during the early 2010s, Alexander was integral to making North Carolina the first state to compensate people who the state sterilized in the 20th century.

“So saddened by the passing of Rep. Kelly Alexander. It was a pleasure to work with him in the NCGA, and he was instrumental in the effort to make North Carolina the first state in the nation to provide compensation to eugenics victims. Susan and I are praying for his family during this difficult time,” Sen. Tillis wrote on X.

According to the Associated Press, Alexander retired from the legislature in December 2023, saying in a radio interview that his health issues would make it difficult for him to run for re-election in 2024.

Charlotte area Democrats will select someone to finish out Alexander’s term though the end of 2024. Funeral services for the late Rep. Alexander have not yet been announced.

Charlotte Mayor VI Lyles said in a statement that Alexander’s legacy will live on after his death.

“Charlotte mourns the loss of Kelly M. Alexander, a true pillar of our community. As director of Alexander Funeral Home, he provided comfort to countless families. Kelly was a civil rights leader, following in his father’s footsteps as NC NAACP president, and a tireless advocate for equality. As a fellow graduate of the government program at UNC Chapel Hill, I witnessed his compassion for community service,” Lyles wrote.

He continued, “His legacy of service, compassion, and fighting for justice will forever inspire our city. My heart goes out to his loved ones and all whose lives he touched.”

