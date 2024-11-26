Not Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Poppin’ Out In Matching TELFAR Apparel

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are showing off their friendship and style with the help of Black-owned fashion line Telfar.

The dynamic duo looked fabulous in bubble coats from the brand’s signature shopping bags to complete the look. The purse also snagged a spot in Oprah’s Favorite Things, making the media mogul’s debut in the latest winter collection well-earned. Winfrey and King showed off their matching sets in a post to Instagram.

“We like @telfarglobal—a Queens-born designer whose handbag is also on #OprahsFavoriteThings—and this hip and oversized unisex quilted nylon puffer with a hood will keep your body warm through the cold days,” captioned the Oprah Daily post.

While Winfrey displayed a beige coat and bag ensemble, King showed off a bright yellow nylon puffer option. The puffers feature Telfar’s expansion beyond the signature shopping bags, offering outerwear and other apparel.

The coats specifically adorned by Winfrey and King will cost shoppers $525 and come in nine different colorways. However, those opting for a smaller, cheaper option can purchase the puff hoodie for $400. The accompanying shopping bags retail for $260.

However, the puff collection also extends to sweatpants and headbands to go even further with the look and echo the famous duo’s fashion choices. Telfar, founded by Telfar Clemens, continues to reach wider audiences through its expansion, including its first flagship store.

The 10,000-square-foot location, based in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, brought hundreds of Telfar fanatics to its grand opening on Nov. 23. There, the brand unveiled its secret new bag while buyers viewed its entire inventory of purses and other clothing items. Fans from everyday fashionistas to public figures like Winfrey and King have now bought into the craze.

As the Black-owned brand takes off, Telfar is paving the way for diverse designers to take over the fashion industry.

