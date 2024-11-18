America’s Game Gets America’s Star: Beyoncé To Perform At Halftime of Ravens-Texans on Christmas

Beyoncé will again headline an NFL halftime show when the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Christmas Gameday, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

The singer revealed the breaking news in a clip on social media. It showed the Grammy winner in a dress reminiscent of her Cowboy Carter album cover duds. In a nod to the occasion, she caught a football while standing on top of a rose-covered car.

Her performance will mark the first live show for Cowboy Carter, the country-infused album that placed Beyoncé in the lead for 2025 Grammy nominations. Her self-owned Parkwood Entertainment will produce the show alongside Jesse Collins Entertainment.

However, no details on the performance have been revealed to the public, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that special guests are expected to show up on stage with the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer.

In May, Netflix inked a deal to stream both of the NFL’s 2024 Christmas games to its over 238 million subscribers. It will showcase other games in 2025 and 2026, shaping itself as a new streamer in the pool for live sports hosting.

However, concerns still loom over Netflix’s ability to stream for a massive number of viewers. The fears sparked after the streamer faced technical difficulties while showing the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on Nov. 15.

Despite concerns, on Christmas Day, Netflix will show Beyoncé’s return to football at the Ravens-Texans game at 4:30 p.m. ET. The streamer will also broadcast the Christmas game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier that day.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Leads The Pack For 2025 Grammy Nominations