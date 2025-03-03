Notorious B.I.G.’s Music Catalog Reportedly Being Sold To Primary Wave

Shortly after the death of The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Violetta Wallace, there was an deal in the works to sell the deceased rapper’s music catalog.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a suitor is looking to purchase the Brooklyn rapper’s catalog for a reported $100-150 million. Primary Wave is looking to buy songs recorded by The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) and possibly the master and publicity rights, as well as the name, image, likeness, and even voice of one of Brooklyn’s finest emcees.

Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow, who co-founded Bystorm Entertainment, are involved in making the deal. Pitts initially managed the man known to the hip-hop world as Biggie, and both men have been instrumental in the careers of artists like Usher, Miguel, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Changing Faces. Primary Wave’s founder, Larry Mestel, and his business partner, Steve Greener, are in talks with Pitts and Barrow.

Primary Wave was launched in 2006 as an independent music entity with a publishing and talent management division. On its roster are legendary deceased musicians Bob Marley, Luther Vandroess, Whitney Houston, Prince, James Brown, Donny Hathaway, Teddy Pendergrass, and Ray Charles, as well as current recording artists like Andre 3000, Smokey Robinson, and Ceelo Green.

The deal with Biggie’s estate would include 50% of both publishing and master rights and the right of publicity. The impeding agreement is expected to close within the next couple of weeks.

The news is being revealed almost two weeks after Biggie’s mother, Violetta, died from natural causes at the age of 72. She was receiving hospice care in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. With Violetta’s guidance, Biggie’s estate grew from $10 million when he was killed in 1997 to a reported $160 million today.