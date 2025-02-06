News by Kandiss Edwards Notorious B.I.G’s Estate Sues Over Illegal Sale Of ‘King Of New York’ Image Notorious B.I.G.'s estate is taking large companies to task for illegally capitalizing off the late rapper's image and likeness.







The estate of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace is suing major retailers Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Nordstrom, and Home Depot for selling unauthorized canvas prints of the late rapper.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 4 in New York federal court, claims Wallace’s famous “King of New York” photo was recreated and illegally distributed by iCanvas. The plaintiffs in the case are The Notorious B.I.G. LLC, Republic Merchandising, and photographer Barron Claiborne, Billboard reported.

The plaintiffs allege the photo has been used illegally since 2015 and displayed prominently on various merchandise, with “complete disregard for celebrities’ personality rights.”

The lawsuit states, “Defendants used Mr. Wallace’s persona, name, image, and likeness, as well as several trademarks relating to him, and Mr. Claiborne’s K.O.N.Y. series photographs, for many years, across numerous items, and in multiple ways, without authorization.”

One of Claiborne's most iconic achievements was photographing The Notorious B.I.G. just three days before his murder in March 1997. Seeking to portray BIG as a "King of New York," Claiborne bought a plastic crown at a local novelty store to convey his bold, defiant vision. pic.twitter.com/BTcYfkDkjy — BLACK RENAISSANCE (@theblkren) September 1, 2023

This is not the first time Claiborne and Notorious B.I.G’s estate have sought to stop the unauthorized use of the image, taken days before the Brooklyn rapper’s death. Home Depot, Nordstrom, and Target removed the products when contacted in 2023 about the illegal use, but iCanvas and Bed Bath & Beyond allegedly kept the unlicensed items on the shelves.

The lawsuit claims iCanvas has knowingly profited from these images since 2015, in violation of federal trademark law, Wallace’s likeness rights held by his estate, and Claiborne’s copyrights.

The estate is constantly battling to protect the image and likeness of the late rapper. In

The image of Notorious B.I.G. is well-known and considered a part of Hip-Hop history. The “One More Chance” rapper stands before a blood-red backdrop wearing a golden crown.

The popularity and importance of the pic in Hip-Hop culture are evidenced by the selling of B.I.G’s plastic crown at auction for $594,750. The plastic artifact was sold at Sotheby’s auction house as a part of a Hip-Hop memorabilia showcase in September 2020.

RELATED CONTENT: Trailer Released For Latest Documentary On Diddy With Former Close Associates Speaking Out