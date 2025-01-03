Trailer Released For Latest Documentary On Diddy With Former Close Associates Speaking Out

The latest documentary, which details the alleged behavior of former Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs in the years before his September 2024 arrest, features commentary from people who were once close to the entertainment mogul.

A trailer was released by Peacock that promises inside information from people who, at one time or another, were around Diddy and some of the escapades he was allegedly involved in, whether professional or personal. The documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a 90-minute special that tells the story of how Diddy was in his formative years in the music business and how he transformed his persona over the years from Puffy to Puff Daddy and then P Diddy to just Diddy.

The documentary will be released on Jan. 14.

The trailer shows people like fellow Mount Vernon resident and recording artist Al B. Sure!, “Making the Band” contestant and “Da Band” group member Sara Stokes, and former personal bodyguard Gene Deal, among others, discussing the exploits of the “No Way Out” recording artist. The film will also reveal exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Diddy having good times at parties, home life, and times while he was in the studio. From their perspectives, people will speak about some of the behavior and details about how Diddy moved in certain situations throughout the years.

This documentary is just the latest attempt to portray the rise and fall of the imprisoned executive. In 2024, TMZ released two documentaries featuring Diddy via Tubi: TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy and the follow-up, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy Inside the Freakoffs.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment executive is currently incarcerated after being arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and is slated for trial in May 2025.

Agents arrested the music producer in Manhattan on Sept. 16, 2024, following months of speculation, after several lawsuits were filed against him. The plethora of legal paperwork filed against the entertainment mogul started in November 2023 after his former girlfriend and artist, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit that accused him of troublesome acts against her, including sexual abuse, physical beatings, and sex trafficking. Less than 24 hours after she filed papers, the lawsuit was settled.

