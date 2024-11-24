News by Kandiss Edwards Florida State University Creates NPHC Park To Celebrate The Divine 9 The space was designed to represent each organization in the National Pan-Hellinic Council's Divine 9.







Florida State University unveils the National Pan-Hellinic Park (NPHC) Park on its campus. The NPHC park celebrates the historically Black fraternities and sororities, or Divine 9, that have called FSU home for over 60 years.

The space was designed to represent each organization in the National Pan-Hellinic Council’s Divine 9. Private donors raised over $500,000 to fund the construction of the park. The letters and colors of the Black Greek organizations are proudly displayed near the campus’ student union. The message seems clear, though the organizations stand apart they are also an integral piece of the greater FSU family.

Local reporter Alberto Calmarago spoke to FSU, Divine 9, students to get their reactions to the news.

Rho Kappa chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Kensia Saint-Hilarie spoke to Carmanga about the construction’s meaning and value to FSU students.

“It shows that as Black students at this university, we are seen. I think us getting recognition is a win for all Black students on campus, seeing that the university recognizes all the hardships we have to deal with.”

Da’Dreion Hampton, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, spoke about the mission of the Divine 9 and how the HPNC park is a symbol of their ongoing effort to be of service and impact communities in a positive way.

Different colors, same mission. We all fight for equality and the betterment for not just people of our color, but all people,” Hampton said.

Florida State University celebrated the opening of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Park (NPHC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after the university’s Homecoming Day parade.



The NPHC Park honors the nine historically African American/Black Fraternities and Sororities that fall… pic.twitter.com/fssUQntpVz — Florida State University (@FloridaState) November 23, 2024

The opening of the NPNC park comes on the heels of a racially charged incident on FSU’s campus. Oct. 27, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on FSU student, Owen Howard, making racial remarks on social media, in regard to a Divine 9 student.

“Chimps are going to chimp out,” Howard posted to his SnapChat account.

The student included a photo of a Fraternity and Sorority Life table where different Divine 9 organizations sold merchandise. Howard claims the picture and caption were made to speak out against the “social decay of society.”

FSU quickly denounced Howard’s actions calling them “disturbing” and stressing his sentiments did not align with that of the university.

“We must recognize that the views of one person do not reflect our collective values, nor do they reflect the values of Florida State University.”

The NAACP dismissed the school’s response, or lack thereof, as not enough. The NAACP believes a stronger response is necessary to send a clear message that hate, racism and discrimination will not be tolerated on campus.

