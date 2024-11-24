San Antonio will be home to next year’s 2025 Men’s and Women’s HBCU All-Star Basketball Games when it takes place on April 6.

According to The San Antonio Observer, the all-star game, which will feature 48 of the top men and women basketball players from HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), will be played at Freeman Coliseum.

The HBCU All-Stars was started in 2019 by Travis L. Williams and is a Black-owned sports marketing, events, and media company focused on “advocating, educating, exposing, mentoring, & investing in hard-working, talented, ambitious student-athletes & brilliant coaches at our distinguished Historical Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).” The first basketball game under the banner of the HBCU All-Stars took place in New Orleans in 2022.

Williams, along with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Travis L. Williams announced the date at a press conference. This year will mark the first time the all-star game will feature female players.

“This game is about honoring the rich heritage and promoting the success of these remarkable athletes,” Williams said. “It’s an epic moment to show the world that HBCUs matter and celebrate the best in Black college basketball during Final Four weekend.”

The weekend will bring the best 24 men and 24 female student-athletes from HBCUs to compete and participate in the weekend’s activities.

The games will occur on the same weekend as the NCAA Men’s Final Four and will be sandwiched between the Saturday matchups and Monday’s game. The Final Four will also take place in Texas at Alamodome, also located in San Antonio.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr. also said, “This event will not only showcase exceptional talent but will also bring new opportunities and positive energy to our city.”

The sport’s top Black college players are expected to make the HBCU All-Star Game an event to showcase the best that the HBCU produces.

