Nur Anderson’s ‘Can’t Relate’ Clothing Brand Sends a Relatable Message to End Gun Violence

People have different reasons for starting a business — whether it’s a childhood dream, entrepreneurial spirit, or they get tired of holding down a run-of-the-mill 9-to-5-job.

Nur Anderson started his company after a tragedy — hoping to send a message as well.

Can’t Relate, a luxury streetwear brand, was created after Anderson lost his brother to senseless gun violence at an early age to send an overall message to end gun violence, especially in the Black community.

After starting the company and sending samples to Jim Jones, The Lox, Mike Tyson, Funkmaster Flex, and Victor Cruz, he started gaining support from more artists.

Eight years after self-funding Can’t Relate, Anderson dropped his latest collection, The Summer’s Ours. With anti-gun violence messages embedded within his clothing line, this entrepreneur also spreads the message by speaking to children at school and community events.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Anderson to discuss his path to entrepreneurship, speaking to children about starting their own companies and the daily grind.

You started Can’t Relate after losing your older brother to gun violence. Why did you decide to go in this direction, and how did you get artists like Mike Tyson, Victor Cruz, and Jim Jones, among others, to support the brand?

For as long as I can remember, I have always been into fashion. My older brother, Malik, taught me many things about business and manufacturing. My mother is also very fashion forward, which made me want to take things to new levels, so I thought instead of buying fashion, why not create it? Furthermore, I’m addicted to building healthy relationships in life; every individual who has worn the brand has a unique story of how things came about. I have found that real relationships go much further than opportunities. Similar to the difference between a job and a career. The more genuine relationships we build, the more doors open. There’s also a ton of luck that goes with it, being in the right place at the right time, being prepared, etc. Things like that matter the most in my eyes.

As an entrepreneur, what motivates you to get on the grind and continue to live out your dream of being a business owner?

Being motivated by anti-gun violence is a lifelong commitment. When you pair that with a high fashion streetwear brand, you get something that’s very consistent, and no matter what obstacles come in the way, I refuse to waiver. It’s fun knowing that you can control your own destiny in many ways. It’s an ultimate gift in business.

You do community service by speaking to children and letting them know there are other career choices outside of sports and music. Why do you feel it’s important that they understand this at an early age?

Owning a successful company has shown me that we can be excellent in any field as long as we’re consistent, passionate, and strong mentally. I feel like the earlier children understand this, the better. Everyone’s not the same, but in my eyes, children should own companies at young ages. LLCs should be the norm for kids to have, not only adults. I think it’s a better alternative than finding out about many more life challenges around 18. The key to any field is no matter what adversity comes your way, losing and quitting isn’t an option, so we must march forward.

Your website states: “Pushing a message that adversity and obstacles can be conquered through art and creativity.” Could you explain this and how it relates to the way you run your business?

Yes, I feel like not only through art but through passion. In the same way, emotions can drive someone to excel to the highest heights in medicine, sports, law, and pretty much anything. In my case, art is my therapy. I enjoy creating for others, especially knowing there’s a positive message attached to our creations.

What advice would you give to someone interested in pursuing their passion and dreams of becoming an entrepreneur?

The advice I would give them is to get started immediately, even if they don’t feel prepared right now. There are days I don’t feel prepared after 8 years of consistent branding. Stay true to yourself and learn that tunnel vision is a great thing. Set small goals and massive ones but don’t let up until the goals are fulfilled. Ignore detractors at all costs. Your journey will be challenging but beautiful. Just stay the course and never be too cool to be yourself.