Hospital Worker Sheds White Woman Tears In An Attempt To Steal A Bike

The infamous “Karen” persona that routinely shows up when white women feel their privilege should be afforded whenever confronting a person of color appears again in New York City. This regular occurrence doesn’t hold weight with “authorities” unless there is a video for evidence. Luckily, the latest incident was recorded for the world to see.

A video has gone viral with a white woman who appeared to try to steal a Citi bike that a young Black man paid for. As witnessed in the video clip, once he finished paying for the bike rental, the woman swooped in, tried to take the bike, and began screaming, “Help me!” In his refusal to give her the bike, she began to tell him that he was “hurting an unborn fetus” and proceeded to snatch the phone out of his hand, unprovoked. Following this incident, a white bystander approaches and sides with the woman without prior knowledge while the white woman begins to fake cry. The white bystander then suggests she take the bike next to her, resolving the incident.

This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn’t going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened. This should be criminal. pic.twitter.com/P1UW3gJZGf — 🥀 Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 14, 2023

After the video went viral, the internet erroneously identified the woman as Svetlana Fontaine. However, according to Sportskeeda, it was actually a white woman named Sarah Jane Comrie who works at Bellevue Hospital.

Comrie is a Weill Cornell Medical College graduate who studied to become a physician assistant and graduated from Brigham Young University in 2011. Bellevue Hospital also released a statement after the video clip went viral.

“We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion.”

This saga continues the tradition of the “Karen” persona attempting to take advantage of what’s been labeled “white privilege,” but now, with technology at our fingertips, we can instantly capture these moments as proof.