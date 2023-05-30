Attorney Snatched A Black Women's Wig And Got His Job Snatched As A Result

A New York City attorney is learning a hard lesson on “look but don’t touch” after a video of him assaulting a Black woman by snatching off her wig has gone viral.

Lizzy Ashliegh posted a TikTok video of herself accusing a white man, identified as Anthony Orlich, who snatched her wig off her head while walking unprovoked.

Viewers can hear Ashliegh repeatedly ask Orlich for the reason behind snatching her wig. and he never gives a response. Two men who were with him were doing their best to get him to apologize, but her cries went unanswered. Once she got home, Ashliegh posted another video describing how hard Olrich had to pull at her in order to snatch the wig off her head, as there were combs attached to it.

Several users commented on the post and made requests for the victim to press charges.

“Find him and press charges, subpoena his friend as your witness,” one user said.

“The micro aggressions need to be challenged.”

With over 50,000 views, TikTok investigators went to work to find him.

Orlich was listed as litigator for Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP. As his name began to circulate through social media, it was noticed that his employee profile has been pulled off the website. The Neighborhood ATL posted a screenshot on Instagram.

Comments show supporters of Ashliegh aren’t stopping until they get some answers. “I emailed and called 4x I’m about to do it again,” one user commented. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, Olrich is no longer employed with them.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media, the statement reads. “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.”

