Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NYC Offers Unique Yet Inspirational Black History Month Events From Harlem to Brooklyn, NYC has an array of BHM events.







New York City is a metropolis for diversity and culture, but has its own unique place in Black history.

Known for the Harlem Renaissance, the storied city hopes to celebrate this year’s rendition of Black History Month with its own selection of events, exhibitions, and eateries for natives and travellers. According to Timeout, NYC has plenty to offer those taking part in the month-long festivities while paying tribute to their cultural roots.

NYC has many historically Black areas from Harlem to parts of Brooklyn, while still fostering a community of artists and entrepreneurs. In Harlem specifically, one can take a bite at Black-owned soul food sports from Melba’s to Sylvia’s, and also pay a visit to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

On brand for the city known for its trailblazing efforts toward equality, one can learn more about Black historical figures and support the LGBTQ+ community. Located in Brooklyn, C’mon Everybody will tell the story of Harriet Tubman through a drag queen show. Entertaining and educational, the show is a sight to see for those who love a cheeky approach to history.

To further engage in NYC’s vibrant arts scene, an all-Black variety show will take place during February. Conducted by UCBLK, those who love sketch comedy, stand-up, and improv will support Black entertainers in this innovative way to uplift the community.

The Center for Brooklyn History will also host an exhibition detailing the borough’s lesser-known ties to the slave trade. The “Trace/s: Family History Research and the Legacy of Slavery in Brooklyn” exhibition is free for visitors to learn of these enslaved people’s experiences during this darker moment of Brooklyn’s history.

As many know, Black History Month celebrates the culture across the diaspora. With this in mind, the Rhythm & Movements of African American Culture Festival is debuting a performance that embraces African music genres and dance. Their 2025 theme of “Revolution Requires Resistance” will encourage its audiences to continue the fight for justice and equality through this art form.

NYC has an abundance of options to make this Black History Month more immersive and inspiring for all ages. As Black History Month boasts pride in one’s heritage and identity, NYC hopes to further this tradition and mission to uplift the diaspora.

