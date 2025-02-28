Politics by Mitti Hicks NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams ‘Seriously Considering’ Mayoral Run She is expected to make a decision next week.







New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has filed paperwork with New York City’s Campaign Finance Board to form a campaign committee in the upcoming mayoral race.

“ We currently have chaos and diminished trust in the other side of City Hall,” Adams told Gothamist in an interview. “That’s why I’m seriously considering a campaign to become the first woman mayor of New York City.”

In addition to becoming the first woman elected as mayor, Adams would be the first Black woman and the first City Council speaker to take New York City’s top-elected seat.

The New York Post confirmed that Adams will wait until next week to make a final decision on whether to run. She is expected to deliver the “State of the City” address on March 4.

“I didn’t seek this; it wasn’t in my plans,” she said, adding, “What I’m thinking is someone has to be the soul of the city.”

Adams’s possible bid for mayor comes amid fallout with the current mayor, Eric Adams. Adams, who is not related to the mayor, recently joined other city leaders in asking him to step down due to his corruption scandal.

If she joins the race, Adams will join a crowded, qualified field. City Comptroller Brad Lander and his predecessor Scott Stringer, Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, Queens state senator Jessica Ramos, and Brooklyn state senator Zellnor Myrie.

There have also been rumors that former disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a return to politics and running for mayor.

A recent poll from Honan Strategy Group found that Cuomo holds a commanding lead in the Democratic primary race at 38%. Mamdani is second at 12%, and Mayor Adams is in third with 10%. Speaker Adams only received 2% of support from survey respondents.

