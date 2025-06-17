News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NYC Deli Owner ‘Island Ock’ Starts Viral Program That Inspires Local Kids To Keep Their Grades Up Kids can come to the Staten Island deli to reap the benefits of their hard work with free snacks.







A neighborhood deli owner in Staten Island is inspiring kids to keep up the good work in school with his own reward system.

Wail “Wally” Alselwi, known on TikTok as the “Island Ock,” has used his own business to encourage kids to score good grades for snack gains. Young scholars in the Staten Island area and New York City can take part in his “Grades For Grabs” initiative.

Kids can flock to Zack’s Finest Deli & Grocery with their report cards in tow for a wide range of treats. Since 2023, Alselwi has garnered praise and support for his way of supporting the local youth. For those with a straight-A average, Alselwi even gives $100 bills.

According to BET News, the idea came to life from a simple bet with a local tiny patron, 12‑year‑old Zamier Davis. In 2023, Davis earned a free milkshake after completing his side of the bargain with better grades. Alselwi filmed the encounter. The viral moment inspired him to offer the prize to all kids who drop by.

Kids can take part in “Grades for Grabs” even when report card season is over. A video that has garnered the most recent cheers includes a middle schooler named Bryant. After the young boy showed his improved grades, Alselwi surprised him with a $100 bill, even using his deli shopping spree to get a gift for Mother’s Day.

Alselwi’s program has already attracted over 484,000 followers to his Instagram. The beloved deli owner also launched a GoFundMe to continue the reward system, boosting the scores and the smiles of kids across his neighborhood. It remains ongoing, with $99,000 of its $110,000 goal already reached.

“Many kids lack encouragement, and sometimes, all it takes is a small incentive to boost their confidence and push them toward greatness,” wrote Alselwi on the fundraiser. “Imagine a student working extra hard to improve their grades, knowing their effort will be recognized and celebrated. That’s the impact we’re making!”

Fans and supporters can also chip into the snack fund by buying the deli owner’s “Island Ock: merchandise found on his website.

RELATED CONTENT: Weed Run Gone Wrong: Woman Dragged From Staten Island Deli By Hair Files Lawsuit