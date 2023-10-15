Weed Run Gone Wrong: Woman Dragged From Staten Island Deli By Hair Files Lawsuit

A 35-year-old woman mistaken for a trans woman has filed a lawsuit against the owner/s of a Staten Island deli where she tried to cop weed before being brutally assaulted.

On Oct. 9, Jasmine Adams sought compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed with New York’s Supreme Court from the owner/s of the West Brighton Deli Grocery Corp. She alleged that a now-former male employee used hate language because of her sexual orientation and attacked her physically on the night of July 28. In the lawsuit, she stated that the man referred to her as a “transvestite.”

Jasmine is openly bisexual.

The alleged attack occurred when Jasmine attempted to legally purchase weed for a friend at the Staten Island bodega. The victim, who doesn’t smoke, checked with her friend to ensure the unidentified person wanted the $40 bundle of weed. The West Brighton Deli bodega clerk thought Jasmine was haggling the price and became agitated. The employee threw the bag of marijuana on the floor.

The 35-year-old woman decided to get a refund after the disrespect, which incensed the man. An argument ensued, and Jasmine said she wanted the employee fired, and he threatened to call the cops on her. She demanded the $40 back, and the bodega clerk called her a “tranvestite.” The unidentified man also sprayed her with mace before allegedly assaulting her.

Video footage detailed the employee manhandling Jasmine while a crowd gathered outside the front of the store. He allegedly dragged the 35-year-old customer out of the establishment by her braids, leaving her on the curb and kicking her in the face.

Onlookers reacted to the alleged assault, yelling at the man that he had taken the situation too far. Wearing a basketball jersey, tee shirt and jeans, the deli worker casually returned to the store after the alleged attack.

“Oh my God…. you don’t have to do all that,” a female witness said in the video.

The employee reportedly is still employed at West Brighton Deli. He was also never arrested or charged with a crime. Jasmine described the ordeal as “malicious and emotionally” damaging.

