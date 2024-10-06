Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU-Backed High School Set To Open In NYC Students in this HBCU program, led by Delaware State University, can begin earning college credit during their freshman year.







A new high school in New York City will feature a first-ever early college program supported by an HBCU.

Students at the Queens-based high school can enroll in the program to earn college credits before graduation. In its partnership with Delaware State University (DSU), the school will begin admitting students next fall.

Moreover, it will complete NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks’ pledge for more accelerated high schools within the outer boroughs. In Banks’ annual State of Our Schools speech on Sept. 17, he mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ own HBCU background as inspiration for the inaugural program.

“We are following through on this administration’s promise to open three accelerated high schools in underserved neighborhoods,” explained Banks, as reported by New York Daily News. “HBCUs have produced so many of our country’s leaders, from scientists to executives, artists to athletes to politicians, including our Vice President Kamala Harris,” Banks continued. “I’m beyond proud that our students will soon benefit from and become a part of that legacy.”

Other accelerated high schools in New York City have faced criticism for admitting fewer Black students over the years. In light of this, Banks offered to create more schools in diverse areas to prioritize these scholars.

Students in this HBCU-led program can begin earning college credit during their freshman year. During their matriculation, they will be able to attend classes, virtual and in-person, taught by Delaware State professors. Upon graduating, students will have earned their associate’s degrees and guaranteed admissions to DSU.

Giving kids an opportunity to get a leg-up getting an associate’s degree — and possibly graduate with their bachelor’s at 20 — it’s just mind-blowing,” shared the school’s founding principal, Asya Johnson. “It’s life-changing for a lot of people.”

Johnson also plans for students to embark on tours of HBCUs. Moreover, the school will offer internship and study-abroad opportunities supported by Delaware State. They also intend to infuse HBCU cultural elements, from athletics to a “house” system, to the high school campus.

“We knew we had one left sitting on the table, and we really wanted to be super innovative, do something outside the box,” explained Shawn Rux, senior executive director of new school development and design, to the news outlet. “And the reality is this: There are many students in New York City who attend HBCUs, but they never really get the magic sauce until they get to the campus. So we really wanted to bridge that gap.”

Admitted students will also receive a “Success Coach,” comprised of DSU faculty, to help guide them through their academic journey. The majority of those enrolled will hail from Southeast Queens.

Applicants will have their course grades, a two-minute video about themselves, and writing prompts considered for acceptance. Families have until Dec. 4 to apply.

