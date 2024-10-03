Delaware State University Launches First HBCU-Owned Clothing Line

Delaware State University launched a clothing line this week, becoming the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to own and distribute a private clothing line.

The university has partnered with a Black-owned business, Everything Collegiate, LLC, based in Atlanta. The merchandise branded with the school’s logos and the athletic teams’ emblem can be purchased on the Everything Collegiate website and on Amazon Marketplace and Walmart.com.

“We are not competing with our campus stores or partners who sell merchandise with our brand. We value their contributions and the royalties they generate,” Dr. Dawn Mosley, senior associate vice president of marketing and communications at DSU, said in a written statement. “It’s simply smart business to establish our own revenue stream from custom products. This also creates an exciting opportunity for our students and alumni to share their unique design ideas, which can further support scholarships for our students.”

The clothing line allows DSU to control the design, quality, and variety of products. The inventory will include limited-edition merchandise that can only be purchased directly from Delaware State University. Five percent of all sales will go toward funding scholarships.

Terance Harmon, who owns Everything Collegiate, has run the company for over 20 years. He holds over 85 brand licenses for colleges, societies, and fraternities.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Harmon. “Our goal has always been to support and uplift HBCUs, and working with DSU has been a fulfilling step in that direction. I am excited to work with DSU on this historic move.”

Everything Collegiate will manage the distribution while DSU will grow the brand in more retail spaces as well as online.

The first round of student scholarships from the items that are initially sold through Everything Collegiate will be awarded in spring 2025.

