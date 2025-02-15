News by Mary Spiller NYC Mayor Eric Adams Warned By Border Czar Tom Homan: He’ll Be ‘Up His Butt’ If Immigration Crackdown Fails Eric Adams has agreed to allow immigration officials to operate freely in Rikers Island jail.







Controversial New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, in a meeting on Feb. 13. The meeting took place just hours after several high-powered Justice Department employees resigned after the federal government ordered them to drop the corruption charges against Adams.

The mayor is facing a criminal corruption case, but he’s also found himself under pressure from the Trump administration. After the meeting, Adams agreed to allow federal immigration officials to operate and enter the New York Rikers Island jail.

Homan explained in a meeting the next day on “Fox and Friends,” “I came to New York City and I wasn’t going to leave with nothing.”

According to NBC, Adams attended the meeting with Homan.

In his interview with Fox, Homan stated that there would be consequences if Adams didn’t hook up his agreement to allow immigration agents to operate freely in Rikers Island.

Homan colorfully stated. “If he doesn’t come through. I’ll be back in New York City and we won’t be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'”

The Homan meeting came at a time of great turmoil around Adams. Six top federal prosecutors and officials in New York and Washington have resigned, including the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle R. Sassoon, after they were ordered to drop the federal charges against Adams. The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

The order to drop the charges came from Trump’s acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. He demanded that Sassoon dismiss the charges against Adams as they were reportedly “interfering” with his ability to help the Trump administration handle immigrants in New York.

Adams, who was elected mayor in 2021 after being a New York police captain, was accused of accepting over $100,000 worth of free plane tickets, luxury hotel stays, and goods, from Turkish nationals over a decade.

Although Adams pleaded not guilty and claimed that the charges are part of a political agenda, many called for him to resign.

Adams, however, revealed on “Fox and Friends” that he’s actually planning on running for re-election.

Sassoon explained her reason for resigning in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi. She claimed that she couldn’t in good conscience argue for a judge to drop the charges against Adams, as she felt the evidence was extensive against him.

Sassoon wrote, “Adams’s attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with Department’s enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed. Rather than be rewarded, Adams’s advocacy should be called out for what it is: an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case.”

