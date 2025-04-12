News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NYC Mayor Adams Launches ‘Quality of Life’ Police Division Targeting Panhandling, Open-Air Drug Use And More The NYPD has a new division aimed at improving police-community relations.







New York City Mayor Eric Adams has introduced the NYPD’s new initiative aimed at improving police-community relations by addressing their day-to-day concerns.

The Mayor joined with NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch on April 10 to unveil the Quality of Life Division — a citywide effort focused on addressing non-emergency 311 complaints that contribute to the community’s overall safety and well-being. The new division will bring together specially trained officers from various community-focused roles into a unified, citywide team dedicated to tackling persistent quality-of-life concerns — including noise complaints, illegal parking, homelessness, public drug use, and more.

“Since day one, this administration has been clear: We will not tolerate an atmosphere where anything goes, and today, we are taking public safety to the next level with the creation of a new NYPD Quality of Life Division,” said Mayor Adams.

“Issues like illegal vending, substance use, abandoned vehicles, illegal mopeds, reckless driving, and more have persisted for far too long. We will not rest until we have addressed the issues that affect the lives of everyday New Yorkers, and we will continue to make every borough, every neighborhood, and every block safer across our city. Together, we will protect public safety and make New York City the best place to raise a family.”

The Quality of Life Division will launch in phases, starting with a pilot program in five precincts and one housing Police Service Area: the 13th, 40th, 60th, 75th, and 101st precincts, as well as Police Service Area 1. Over the next two months, the initiative will be evaluated and fine-tuned before rolling it out at precincts citywide.

The initiative comes at no additional cost to taxpayers. The NYPD will use existing personnel through internal restructuring to improve efficiency and better serve local communities. Funding will be drawn from the department’s current budget, ensuring the initiative remains cost-effective.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the women and men in blue, we’ve seen historic declines in major crimes across the city,” said NYPD Commissioner Tisch. “Now, we’re turning our attention toward the issues that New Yorkers see and feel every day — the things that don’t always make headlines but deeply impact how people live. Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe, and the Quality of Life Division will take a direct approach to address these issues impacting our streets and public housing developments.”

RELATED CONTENT: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Federal Corruption Case Dropped