NYC News Anchor Ruschell Boone Passes Away From Cancer

New York City has lost a member of its news family. Ruschell Boone, a reporter and lead anchor for NY1, died of pancreatic cancer at 48.

The unfortunate news was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with NY1issuing a press release honoring her life and service to documenting the city’s stories.

“For someone who lived and breathed the five boroughs, NY1 was a perfect match, and she joined the station in 2002 as our Queens reporter,” said the news station of Boone’s career. “She embedded herself in the borough, dedicating herself to issues that directly affected residents. From neighborhood controversies and police misconduct cases to devastating events like Hurricane Sandy, Ruschell was all over Queens, pounding the pavement and following up, no story too big or too small.”

The Emmy-Award-winning journalist immigrated to the U.S., moving to the Bronx from her homeland of Jamaica at 11. Of her many accolades, she received honors from the New York Association of Black Journalists and the New York Press Club Award for her high achievement in journalism.

She was appointed to take on the noon slot at the anchor desk in 2021 after doing field reporting for almost 20 years with NY1. However, a year later, Boone announced that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and would be undergoing treatment.

Just like the stories that inspired her, her determination to keep fighting led her to return to her anchor position, with all in support in her journey. NYC Mayor Eric Adams, her first interviewee after returning from leave, offered words of support as her condition worsened.

“Your city is unquestionable in your corner, my friend,” shared Adams.

Ruschell is a fighter. Anyone she's covered as a reporter knows that firsthand. Your city is unquestionably in your corner, my friend. https://t.co/GgAL4nolr1 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2023

Although she lost her battle with cancer, her impact on her community and the health awareness she raised will be a part of her long-lasting legacy.

RELATED CONTENT: Breaking CNN’s First Anchor Bernard Shaw Passes Away at 82