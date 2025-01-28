News by Sharelle Burt Richard Davis, NYC’s Transit Union Chief, Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Local 100 officials stated they want to stay “laser-focused” on the future...







New York City’s local transit workers union cited health concerns as the reason behind chief Richard Davis’ sudden resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations, CBS News reported.

Davis served as the president of TWU Local 100 before being suspended by TWU International President John Samuelsen when he learned about the alleged accusations. Davis also faced internal charges from the International Union concerning the allegations. While an investigation is conducted, John Chiarello, 100’s secretary-treasurer, will oversee the day-to-day operations until a new president is appointed, which will occur at the next executive board meeting in February 2025. “It is important to know the elected leadership is in control of Local 100,” the union said.

“We continue to operate autonomously and with the full support and partnership of our International, the Transport Workers Union of America.”

Before resigning, Davis served one of America’s largest public transit worker unions for over two years, representing over 40,000 workers in the city’s subway, bus and paratransit systems. According to The New York Daily News, Samuelsen said Davis acted “in an appalling manner.” “You are being charged with pressuring a woman employed by Local 100 into having sexual relations with you,” Samuelsen wrote in his report.

“Sometime after the sexual relationship ended, you took adverse employment action against this person, allegedly in connection with the cessation of the sexual relationship.”

The report revealed that an unidentified female transit worker claimed Davis started to present unwanted sexual commentary to her after being hired in 2022. The former chief would allegedly give sexually explicit descriptions of how “[women] can control a man.” He also reportedly requested one-on-one meetings with the woman repeatedly before work hours. She claimed that during one meeting, she had spotted a picture of her on Davis’ desk.

Another instance allegedly occurred in January 2023, when the woman and other Local 100 members accompanied Davis in Houston to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. She claims Davis asked her to come to his hotel room. “Mr. Davis asked her to talk to him about what had happened to her in her past. When she began crying, he kissed her and initiated sex,” the report revealed.

After admitting she had sex with the former chief two other times, the woman told investigators she felt he could end her career “with a click.”

While changes are made, 100 local officials stated they want to stay “laser-focused” on the future. “We are now moving forward and laser-focused on upholding the great legacy of this proud union, restoring confidence within our membership, and re-centering ‘fightback’ as the leadership mantra of Local 100,” the statement continued.

RELATED CONTENT: FDA Finally Revokes FD&C Red No. 3 For Food And Drugs