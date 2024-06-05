Ye Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has more legal trouble to face. A former assistant to the producer and entrepreneur is suing the rapper for sexual harassment.

Lauren Pisciotta alleges that during her tenure as his assistant, Ye sent sexually explicit texts and videos. She was terminated shortly after. She is suing the “New Slaves” rapper for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment. TMZ reported that Pisciotta gained employment with Ye in July 2021 after assisting with his Donda album.

Pisciotta alleged that Ye told her to be “Godlike” and quit her career on OnlyFans, where she posted lingerie and bikini pictures for her subscribers, to work for him instead. Pisciotta said she made around $1 million annually from the profession, a salary the 46-year-old promised to match.

However, soon after beginning her work for his various businesses, Pisciotta allegedly received multiple inappropriate texts regarding his sexual fantasies with other women. The texts reportedly show Ye asking, “Is my d*** racist,” which led to a long-winded text on the subject. One line even stated, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d***.”

Pisciotta claims Ye would masturbate during phone conversations, asking his employee if she could hear what he was doing. She said that he sent videos of himself having sex with models.

Later, Ye promoted Pisciotta to Chief of Staff with a pay raise of $4 million a year. However, Pisciotta says she was terminated shortly after, in October 2022. Furthermore, she claims that she never received her $3 million severance, which led to the accusation of breach of contract.

Ye has faced wrongful termination lawsuits from ex-employees in the past. A former security guard for Ye claimed racial discrimination led to his unjust firing. The man also worked at the now-defunct Donda Academy, where other personnel have claimed similar issues.

This lawsuit by Pisciotta adds to the mounting criticisms of the toxic work environment he allegedly fosters at his businesses. However, Ye referred to her accusations as “baseless” in a statement to Complex.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” explained the rapper.

He further countered her claims by detailing that Pisciotta attempted to destroy their phone records, offered the rapper sex on his birthday, and sent nude images to her former boss. He also stated that she was fired on the basis of being unqualified and her request for a $4 million annual salary.

Ye clearly intends to fight this recent lawsuit, referring to it as an ongoing attempt to gain money and media attention.

