News by Kandiss Edwards ‘I’m Not Resisting’ NYPD Beats Brooklyn Man They Allegedly Profiled As A Drug Dealer The officers were allegedly conducting a drug investigation based on a tip regarding narcotics sales in the area.







A Brooklyn man was forcefully detained by police after allegedly being mistaken for a drug dealer at a local liquor store.

Timothy Brown is speaking out, as camera footage reveals him being roughly arrested on April 14 during an incident of mistaken identity. Brown’s arrest occurred at the BK Wine Depot in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The officers were allegedly conducting a drug investigation based on a tip regarding narcotics sales in the area.

Officers claimed Brown matched the description of another suspect. However, Brown was simply a customer who had entered the store to make a purchase. In the footage, Brown can be heard speaking calmly but firmly, stating his name and clarifying that he is not in possession of any illegal substances.

“They slammed me up against the glass, you know, repeatedly hitting me in the temple, in my head, you know? You see my eye’s black,” he told CBS News. “Several bottles were broken in the liquor store because they swung me and they actually dragged me on the floor in glass, and that can be seen on camera.”

A pair of NYPD cops were stripped of their guns and badges Wednesday after repeatedly punching a man they mistook for a drug dealer who refused to be handcuffed inside a Brooklyn liquor store



We thought we were getting stuck up. The officers did not say we're NYPD," said witness… pic.twitter.com/UtIzlryBGW — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) April 16, 2026

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch issued a brief statement on X, noting that the incident is under internal review.

“These videos are deeply disturbing, and the matter is under active investigation by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The officers in question are modified. Their guns and shields have been removed.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke out against the incident and assured the public that an investigation into the incident was underway.

“The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident,” Mamdani wrote.

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