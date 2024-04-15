News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman O.J. Simpson Executor Vows Ron Goldman’s Family Gets ‘Zero’ From Estate Prior to his death, the former NFL star owed over $100 million to the Goldman family from a wrongful death judgement.









The executor of O.J. Simpson’s will, Malcolm LaVergne, has vowed to not let the family of Ron Goldman receive any money from his estate. The 76-year-old Simpson died from prostate cancer on April 10.

Prior to his death, the former NFL star owed over $100 million to the Goldman family from a wrongful death judgment. Earlier this year, LaVergne was surprised by his appointment as executor over the estate. Regardless, he assumed the role with no favor toward the Goldman’s case. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his “hope” lies in the family gaining nothing from Simpson’s assets.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” he told the publication. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

His disregard toward the family stems from Simpson’s planned book about the 1994 killing of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman. While Simpson intended to release a book titled If I Did It, the Goldman family won the rights to the project, adding Confessions of the Killer to its title. LaVergne also claims that the courts never ordered Simpson to pay the Goldmans, as reported by WBAL.

However, the Goldman family states that the issue is more about holding Simpson accountable and less about the hefty check. They won a 1997 civil suit finding Simpson liable for Goldman’s murder two years after his acquittal of the criminal charges. Following the judgment, the courts seized Simpson’s valuable items for the payout. Currently, their attorney stated that the Goldmans would evaluate the situation and see if they should proceed with the claim.

While unclear thus far how much Simpson had upon his death, his four children were listed as his beneficiaries. Anyone challenging “shall receive, free of trust, one dollar ($1.00) and no more in lieu of any claimed interest in this will or its assets,” the will reportedly states.

However, the court still has yet to tally Simpson’s full estate.

RELATED CONTENT: O.J. Simpson Dies From Cancer At Age 76