O.J. Simpson Lawyer Sues Estate For $1.1M In Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

A lawyer has sued the estate of O.J. Simpson, claiming that his former client owes him more than $1 million in unpaid legal fees.

Ronald P. Slates, a California-based creditor attorney, filed the lawsuit on Jan. 2 against Malcolm LaVergne, executor of Simpson’s estate, CBS Austin reports. The suit claims Slates represented Simpson in multiple matters, beginning in 2006, and accrued $1,147,373 in legal fees.

Simpson died at his Las Vegas home in April 2024. According to his family, the NFL legend who became one of the 1990s most scandalous figures after a long career as an actor and broadcaster, died of cancer. He was 76.

The complaint, which cites several 2021 receipts allegedly billed to Simpson, states that LaVergne was named executor of Simpson’s estate in 2024. By October 2025, the unpaid legal fees reportedly totaled $1,147,373.36.

According to Slates, when he filed a creditor’s claim on October 30, 2025, LaVergne rejected it just days later.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court, claims LaVergne breached a contract by not paying for services provided.

The case follows a high-profile November settlement in which Simpson’s estate agreed to pay Ron Goldman’s family $58 million, resolving a decades-old civil judgment holding Simpson liable for Goldman’s 1994 murder, for which he was acquitted in the now infamous criminal trial.

Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman’s father, won the civil judgment after initially seeking $117 million from Simpson’s estate. But with Simpson’s death and the estate valued between $400,000 and $500,000, collecting the full amount was always unlikely.

LaVergne, the estate’s executor, had said he did not want any of the estate’s funds going to the Goldman family.

