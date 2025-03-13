Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Personal Items Of O.J. Simpson Up For Auction The money will be used to try to pay down the personal debts the NFL Hall of Famer had when he died.







An online auction to sell the personal mementos of infamous football legend O.J. Simpson has started through Goldin Auctions.

The former Buffalo Bills’ great died of cancer on April 10, 2024, nearly 30 years after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, at her home in June 1994.

The subsequent “Trial of the Century,” where he was acquitted in the fall of 1995, consumed the nation’s attention for months. Simpson lost a $33.5 million civil trial to the Brown Simpson and Goldman families in 1997. Due to nonpayment, with interest, it ballooned to $100 million.

After Simpson’s death, the state of California placed a $572,402.69 tax lien against his estate. With the debt Simpson accrued, Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer and executor of his estate, decided to hold an auction to help pay off some of the debt.

The Goldin auction, which started on March 11, will end March 20. There are 103 items listed on the site.

There is a wealth of football-related memorabilia, including footballs owned by the football star, some signed by him. as well as collector football cards and trophies, including his 1974 Vince Lombardi Award Trophy for Rushing Record. There are also jackets and jerseys worn by Simpson.

There are some photographs owned by him, as well as pictures he appears in, including one signed by former President Bill Clinton. There’s even his 1983 California driver’s license, not to mention golf equipment.

The starting bids on some of the items range from $50 to $2,500. A signed Bible given to Simpson by one of the lawyers who helped him get acquitted in the murder case, Robert Kardashian, father to Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, is going for the latter amount.

