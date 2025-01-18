News by Mary Spiller Obama, Clinton, Bush Will Not Attend Trump’s Inaugural Luncheon Trump's administration has not commented on the absences from the luncheon.







Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural lunch, which goes against tradition.

As reported by NBC News, Obama and Clinton were invited to the event but both declined to attend. Bush’s office stated that it was not looking for an invite to the luncheon.

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton also got an invitation to the inaugural luncheon but a source stated that she would not attend.

Despite the fact that the former presidents and the former first ladies — outside of Michelle Obama — declined to attend the luncheon, they agreed to attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony earlier on the same day.

The Obamas’ office said in a statement, “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

Michelle Obama also didn’t attend the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter. Barack Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton attended, as well as current President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, and Trump and Melania Trump.

The choice for so many former presidents to decline to attend the Inaugural luncheon is notable, as it’s been a tradition since 1987, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies the JCCIC, which hosts the luncheon.

The Trump transition team has not commented on the three former presidents rejecting the lunch.

Among the former Presidents who declined to attend the luncheon, none of them supported Trump’s candidacy. While Bush did not explicitly make an endorsement, Obama and Clinton actively campaigned in opposition for Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Angel Urena, the Bushes representative, they plan to attend Trump’s inauguration. Nick Merrill, a Clintons rep, also announced that they would attend the inauguration.

