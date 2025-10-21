The Obama Presidential Center In South Side Chicago Has Opening Date Set For Spring 2026

The Barack Obama Presidential Center has been years in the making, with an opening date now set for next year.

Located in his honorary hometown of Chicago, the facility will open in the city’s South Side in spring 2026. The Obama Foundation announced the latest update on Oct. 20, offering a virtual preview of the sprawling campus. Former President Obama shared footage of the construction of the museum.

When the Obama Presidential Center opens next year, it will be a hub for change — a place for people from all over the world to come together, get inspired, and take what they learn back to their own communities. https://t.co/gW6UCYBCAJ pic.twitter.com/U92thHbAUL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2025

“When the Obama Presidential Center opens next year, it will be a hub for change — a place for people from all over the world to come together, get inspired, and take what they learn back to their own communities,” wrote Obama.

“As a global center for change,” the foundation plans to engage visitors within and beyond Chicago with this 19-acre space. As an immersive and educational communal hub, the Center will focus on the legacy of the first Black U.S. president and first lady. With plans to host formal and communal engagements —from workshops to exhibits and more —it will bring another renowned attraction to the Windy City.

Its features also include a diverse garden, athletic and events facility, a world-class museum, and a library. The Center hopes to spark change in communities near and far with its purpose-driven programming, offering a variety of options for all visitors.

The museum itself will pay homage to the Obamas’ story as world leaders and change-makers. Its exterior will even feature words from Obama’s speech at the 50th anniversary of the Selma March to Montgomery. Already a historic landmark in the South Side’s Jackson Park, it will boast a collection of exhibitions and galleries documenting his two terms as President.

Its offerings will also detail the full scope of the Obama legacy, as well as his predecessors, whose work led to his presidential appointment. Furthermore, its location hopes to revitalize economic opportunity in the predominantly Black South Side area. Chicago now awaits the transformative presidential center opening its doors to the world.

