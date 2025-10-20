Barack Obama Steps Up To Boost Democratic Party With Big Endorsements For Virginia, New Jersey Governor Race

Former President Barack Obama is stepping up in a big way to assist his Democratic colleagues secure the spotlight by issuing an endorsement to candidates Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger in the New Jersey and Virginia high-stakes governor’s races in November 2025.

In two digital ads, the two-term president highlighted the importance of both races as the Republican Party has been moving with a vengeance with redistricting goals and anti-DEI clauses. In his ad endorsing Spanberger for the Virginia seat, Obama labels the state’s Nov. 4 primary election races as “some of the most important in the country this year.” With GOP policies, he lists how tariffs are raising the cost of everyday living for Virginians and how Spanberger will fight for everyone, “not just big corporations and the wealthy.”

Obama cuts ad in VA Gov. Race.

Hits:

Trump tariffs

Tax cuts for billionaires

High costs

Economy that works for everyone, not just corporations. pic.twitter.com/CjZ8uDxw32 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 16, 2025

In New Jersey, Obama issued his support to Sherrill, who is up against former Republican Assembly member and President Donald Trump endorsee Jack Ciattarelli, according to Associated Press. He highlights his friend’s impressive resume, knowing the importance of service after serving as a federal prosecutor and Navy helicopter pilot. Also holding the title of “mom,” the former president enlists Sherrill’s “integrity, grit and commitment to service” as what is needed in today’s leader.

BIG NEWS: @BarackObama knows just how critical it is for New Jerseyans to have a leader who will lower costs and put them first.



That's why he just endorsed @MikieSherrill in this race for governor 🙌 pic.twitter.com/owDG8wQbn9 — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) October 17, 2025

Both ads come as the Democratic Party is having difficulty in fundraising in addition to coming to the forefront as leaders in districts struggling with leadership. While the country is focusing on hot-ticketed elections in normal blue territory, former Vice President Kamala Harris took the time to put the spotlight on other races, like for mayor of Mobile, Alabama’s capital city. She shone a light on Barbara Drummond during an interview with MSNBC, although she lost to Republican candidate Spiro Cheriogotis.

Ahead of next month’s race, Spanberger is seemingly leading Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in public polling and outspending her on the airwaves. But Peyton Vogel, press secretary for Earle-Sears’ campaign, labeled Obama’s endorsement “a desperate play” as the candidate is “leaning on liberal elites” in an effort to save her campaign. In the meantime, Earle-Sears, a Black woman who has publicly embraced Trump, is still waiting on an endorsement.

It’s not just the governor’s race that Obama is supporting. In another ad, he supported California’s Prop 50, which will allow the state to redraw its congressional lines amid the Republican Party’s desire to do the same after a call from Trump.

🚨NEW: President Obama stars in an ad supporting Gavin Newsom’s California redistricting campaign ballot measure:

pic.twitter.com/LGYIUWSmqU — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) October 14, 2025

New Jersey mail ballots have already started to be turned in, with early in-person voting beginning at the end of October. Early in-person voting has already begun in Virginia, in addition to voters being able to vote by absentee ballot.

RELATED CONTENT: Publix Allegedly Reneges On Black Book Bash Sponsorship, Denies Email Proof