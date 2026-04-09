Obama Presidential Center Drops Ticket Sale Dates And Preps For Summer Opening

The Obama Presidential Center Museum looks forward to its inaugural summer as it announces ticket sale dates.

The highly anticipated Center is getting ready for its June 19 opening in Chicago’s Southside Jackson Park. As the Windy City prepares for its latest attraction, the Obama Foundation shared more on how to step inside the museum.

NBC Chicago confirmed that tickets for the cultural landmark will officially go on sale May 6, offering visitors near and far a chance to witness the years-in-the-making development. However, certain members of the Obama Foundation can secure their timed slots even earlier.

Founding members of the foundation will have access to ticket purchases starting April 21. Purchases come with timed entry and grant ticket holders access to all four levels of the museum.

The Obama Center expects to make waves across the country, welcoming all to witness the legacy of the first Black president and first lady. With immersive exhibits and other features, such as a basketball court, library, recording studio, and visitor garden, diverse attendees can find something to enjoy as the Center opens this June.

“The Obama Presidential Center Museum shares the remarkable story of President Obama and Michelle Obama and those who inspired their journey. Dynamic exhibits across four floors explore the promise of democracy and the work of the Obama presidency,” detailed the Obama Foundation on its website.

As for how much a trip to the Obama Presidential Center will cost, it depends on where one lives. Illinois residents 12 years of age and older will get a reduced fare of $26, compared to the standard cost of $30.

For younger visitors, children’s prices will range from $15 to $23, with kids under two able to enter for free. Locals who prefer not to spend the cash can also take advantage of the state’s Free Days Programs, occurring every Tuesday during select hours starting June 23.

First responders, educators, and military personnel can also expect tickets at the box office. Fans of the Obamas and cultural enthusiasts are encouraged to stay alert for when tickets are live for purchase.

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