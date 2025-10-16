News by Sharelle B. McNair Here’s Why Georgia Voters Are Surprised By Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Support Of The Obamacare Subsidies Expansion In Greene’s 14th District, where she secured 65% of the reelection vote, 74,000 people receive coverage through ACA, with close to all of them getting tax credits to assist in lowering their monthly premiums.







Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is making headlines for seemingly going against her GOP colleagues and supporting Democrats to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which is turning heads among her rural constituents, CBS News reports.

Greene, a vocal critic of the Democrats known for her loyalty to President Donald Trump, revealed how the voters who elected her feel about the government shutdown, going into its 16th day. Many live in a deep-red territory, where Trump received 70% of the vote during the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m getting phone calls from people that are saying if the ACA tax credits expire, they aren’t going to be able to have health insurance,” Greene said during a CNN interview. “They’re going to have to drop it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene just said on CNN that about 60% of the calls to her office are from people pissed at Republicans about health care premiums. Some of her constituents are already paying $2,000 a month and are worried those costs could double or triple.



Strange times when… pic.twitter.com/H6J9m3aMQg — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 9, 2025

She said calls received are from those on ACA and those experiencing general issues with health insurance, something Greene wants her colleagues on both sides of the aisle to realize as they battle to reopen the government on Capitol Hill. Some Republican voters and colleagues say she is abandoning conservative values, but not everyone agrees.

“She understands what she can do and can’t do, and she understands where you just sometimes need to be practical,” vice chair of the Floyd County (GA) Republican Party David Guldenschuh said. “We do need to supplement the premiums. I think she’s looking out for her constituents. We can’t just let premiums double for those who are using it.”

In Greene’s 14th District, where she secured 65% of the reelection vote, 74,000 people receive coverage through the ACA, with close to all of them getting tax credits to assist in lowering their monthly premiums. In Rome, Georgia, Greene’s position has gotten mixed reviews.

“I think it’s recognizing who is voting for you,” resident Sara Rogers said. “If you’re agreeing with policies that support the people who live in your area, then people are more likely to re-elect you.”

Danny Grissom feels that as long as it’s Americans she’s fighting for, he is on board. “Sounds like she’s trying to look after the little guy,” he said. “As long as it’s Americans we’re talking about saving money for, and not giving our money away.”

Her stance on her entire party has changed, especially toward her male counterparts, calling them “weak” amid the shutdown and the lack of movement in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Greene stood up for other vocal women on Capitol Hill, saying that many men of the Republican Party are intimidated.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men, and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” Greene said, according to The Hill. “So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women who actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

In a turn of events, Greene’s statements have been praised by some Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY) But one isn’t buying her change of heart to its full extent.

“We actually discussed that Marjorie was flipping on this because it seems like everything important, this child ain’t read the bill and has no idea what’s going on. I don’t understand why Georgia keeps sending her to D.C.,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said during an MSNBC interview. “But this is not the first time that she wasn’t quite clear on what damage it was that her party was ushering in, but listen, I will take her seeing the light at any point in time.”

RELATED CONTENT: D’Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer and Three-Time Grammy Winner, Dies at 51