Barack Obama Dusts Off Signature Swag In Support Of Gubernatorial Candidates Obama is charming potential voters while amplifying the visibility of Democratic candidates.







Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail to show support for gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey by condemning the current administration and putting his signature charm to use.

In Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 1, Obama joined supporters of Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor. During his 30-minute remarks, the former president condemned the current administration. Additionally, he boasted about Spanberger’s political track record. Obama highlighted the candidate’s ability to work across the aisle to make progress in Washington.

“She is willing to reach across the aisle to make it happen. She has shown that she can do it. Abigail is ranked as the most bipartisan member of Congress from the Commonwealth. She’s had bills signed into law by both President Trump and President Biden. That is not easy to do,” he stated.

He also summoned voters to reject what he characterized as the administration’s “lawlessness and recklessness.”

Later in New Jersey, Obama appeared in support of Mikie Sherrill. The former Commander in Chief says he believes that Sherrill is a candidate who will “stay connected to the people that they were elected to serve.” In his speech, he discussed Sherrill’s “first day” plan, including tackling energy prices, child mental health and education, and tax transparency.

“On her first day as governor, Mikie will declare a state of emergency to bring costs down, starting with utilities. . .As a mom of four kids, Mikie knows what parents see every day….and she’s going to make sure you can see exactly where your tax dollars are going and whether the programs you are helping to fund actually do what they’re supposed to do.”

While Obama encouraged attendees to get out to the polls, he also extolled the virtues of both candidates. He also took a moment to connect with the audience in a personal display of his signature charm. It is no secret that the former president is indeed adored by many. During his New Jersey stop, one presidential admirer made sure to show her adoration, yelling “I love you” as Obama spoke.

As he is known to do, Obama took the compliment in stride. He accepted the praise, complimented the attendee, and shouted out his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Oh, I love you, but hold on. I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you. I mean, you look cute. But I’m married. Michelle’s fine too,” he said.

Obama: Oh, I love you, but hold on. I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I'm here to talk to everybody, not just you. I mean, you look cute. But I’m married. Michelle's fine too pic.twitter.com/9gKxKTMaus — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2025

As polls tighten and early voting winds down, Democrats are banking on the former president’s mass appeal to energize the base. Many are hoping Obama’s willingness to call out the current administration and bolster visibility for current candidates’ platforms, with a dash of swag, will be enough to turn the political tide. Whether it’s enough to turn out voters and counter Republican gains remains to be seen.

