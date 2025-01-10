Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘The Jokes On Us’: Social Media Reacts To Obama And Trump Sharing A Kee At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral, Social media reacts to Obama and Trump’s surprisingly friendly interaction at President Jimmy Carter's funeral.







The funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter took place on Jan. 9, bringing together all five of the living presidents. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, two of the most recent presidents (excluding Joe Biden, who is currently serving), were seated next to each other. Trump took the opportunity to crack a few jokes to entertain Obama, and the exchange has the internet talking.

The two, who are often at odds politically, appeared friendly and cordial during the ceremony. With Michelle Obama unable to attend, Barack was seated next to Trump, who took the opportunity to engage in some lighthearted conversation with his political adversary.

While some applauded the 44th and 45th presidents for putting their political differences aside and playing nice at President Carter’s funeral, many others appeared to take issue.

“Trump and Obama conversing at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Remember folks the oligarchy is one big club and you aren’t in it!” Proud Socialist tweeted with a video clip of the exchange.

“The joke is on us. It’s one big club and we ain’t in it. But let’s keep arguing over DEI and climate change,” one person wrote in response.

“Just two old friends getting a good laugh about us chumps arguing with each other, while they rob us blind. Nothing to see here,” added someone else.

Over on Instagram, users responded to Onsite’s repost of the exchange with one accusing the presidents of being a part “of the same agenda.”

“Y’all do realize none of these ppl hate one another and they’re all in agreement with everything one another does,” they wrote. “It’s the public that out their feelings where they don’t belong. They’re all part of the same agenda.”

Others claim Obama is just “playing the long game” as we prepare for another four-year Trump term.

“Listen there is a job to be done the next 4 years . This checkers not cheese … Obama knows how to keep the enemy close,” they wrote.

While social media speculated that the two presidents were being overly friendly, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggests that their smiles and laughter concealed deeper, more serious conversations, NY Post reported. Trump might’ve told Obama that they needed to “find a quiet place” later in the day to discuss a “matter of importance,” Freeman suggested.

While the exact details of their conversation remain unclear, Freeman’s translation suggests that Obama and Trump might have been discussing international agreements. At one point, Trump appeared to lean toward Obama and said, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?” Freeman claims

Obama laughed as Trump added, “and after, I will.”

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump said, as Obama nodded.

While it’s all speculative, one thing is clear: Obama and Trump can maintain a cordial relationship when the situation requires it.

