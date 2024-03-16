March 16, 2024
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Odell Beckham Jr., Making Him An Unrestricted Free Agent
There could be a possible return, according to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta.
The Baltimore Ravens have announced that former New York Giants player, Odell Beckham Jr. has been released from the team making him an unrestricted free agent.
There is still a possibility that Beckham will wear the uniform again based on what Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said recently at the NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is a “four-day, invitation-only event that allows NFL scouts to evaluate” the top draft-eligible college players.
“Odell’s a great, great guy. I love Odell,” DeCosta said. “He’s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”
The wide receiver didn’t have a breakout season, as injuries prevented that, but he did catch 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season, finishing second on the team in receiving. SB Nation reported that he played in 14 regular-season games, starting six of them, while averaging a career-high 16.1 yards per catch.
Beckham was signed to a one-year contract during the offseason for a reported $15 million deal.
CBS Sports reported that this was Beckham’s first year back after missing the 2022 season after tearing an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) while playing in Super Bowl LVI when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, CBS Sports reports. The Rams won the Super Bowl in the only year Beckham took the field for the team in 2021.
After being drafted with the 12th overall pick in 2014 by the New York Giants, he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He then left the franchise in 2018 when he went to play with the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021.
The 31-year-old wide receiver has 566 catches for 7,932 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in his career. He has also made the Pro Bowl three times and is a two-time Second Team All-Pro.
