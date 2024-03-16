Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Odell Beckham Jr., Making Him An Unrestricted Free Agent

There is still a possibility that Beckham will wear the uniform again based on what Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said recently at the NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is a “four-day, invitation-only event that allows NFL scouts to evaluate” the top draft-eligible college players.

“Odell’s a great, great guy. I love Odell,” DeCosta said. “He’s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

The wide receiver didn’t have a breakout season, as injuries prevented that, but he did catch 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season, finishing second on the team in receiving. SB Nation reported that he played in 14 regular-season games, starting six of them, while averaging a career-high 16.1 yards per catch.