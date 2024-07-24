News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Officer Who Fatally Shot Sonya Massey Seen Saying, ‘This B-tch Is Crazy,’ In New Video The officer, Sean Grayson, has also worked for six different law enforcement agencies over the last four years.









The Illinois police officer who fatally shot Sonya Massey, which was captured on body-cam, has come under fire for further demeaning her. Sean Grayson was recorded on video referring to her as a “b-tch” shortly after the shooting.

The video, shared by Onsite!, showed body camera footage of Grayson recounting the incident to other officers. After fatally shooting Massey in her home, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy described his own condition to the responding law enforcement.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Grayson calmly said. “This f-cking b-tch is crazy.”

Prior to the July 6 killing, Massey and another officer arrived to the women’s home in Springfield after she called them for help. Grayson asked Massey for her identification and to turn off the stove, which held a pot of boiling water.

When Grayson told her to put down the pot, the situation escalated. Massey responded by saying, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” which led the officer to draw his gun.

“You better f-cking not I swear to God I’ll shoot you in you fucking face,” yelled Grayson. Although Massey apologized and threw her hands up in the air, the white police officer shot Massey three times while she ducked for cover.

Grayson remains in custody at Sangamon County Jail. A closer look at his career history reveals ongoing issues since he joined the force. WGN-TV reports that Grayson has worked at six different law enforcement agencies since August 2020, including two Sheriff’s Offices in Illinois.

Despite his lack of experience in one department, Grayson held the position of deputy when he shot Massey. Moreover, Grayson accrued two DUIs in 2015 and 2016. “There was all these red flags, and yet they still made him a deputy in (Sangamon) County,” said James Wilburn, Massey’s father.

Despite his short stints in other departments, the sheriff’s office said Grayson had no complaints of excessive force brought to its attention.

In light of Massey’s death, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office fired Grayson. On July 18, a state grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. If found guilty, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

RELATED CONTENT: Body-Cam Reveals White Cop Shot Sonya Massey Without ‘Alleged Threat’