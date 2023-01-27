Offset and His Son Kody Strike a Pose For Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas ‘Park Trail’ Collection

Beyoncé has tapped a new set of famous faces to model her latest Ivy Park collection, and rapper Offset and his son Kody Cephus made the list.

The Migos rapper took to Instagram on Friday to share shots from his father-son fashion shoot for the Ivy Park x Adidas “Park Trail” Collection.

“Sharing moments with my son,” Offset captioned the post. “Kody @official_kingkody_yrn and me for Ivy Park

Thank you @beyonce.”

He made sure to share the release date for Bey’s latest fashion line.

“@adidasOriginals @weareivypark DISCOVER YOUR PARK Collection available starting February 9thm #PARKTRAIL #adidasxIVYPARK,” he wrote.

The new collection offers a variety of unisex apparel pieces that include sequined jackets, faux fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters, and sweatshirts in an array of eccentric patterns from forest green, lime green, and cream white to indigo orange, purple, and camouflage, as noted by Uproxx.

Ivy Park described the collection as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.”

In addition to the fashion pieces, Ivy Park x Adidas also released a new sneaker that pays homage to the sneaker the late Kobe Bryant sported throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. The Ivy Park x Adidas Top Ten 2000 retails for $200.

Along with Offset and Kody, Ivy Park tapped Ice Spice and Devon Aoki to help promote the new pieces.

PARK TRAIL IVY PARK x adidas

Unfortunately for Beyonce fans, the superstar singer did not make an appearance in the latest Ivy Park promotional campaign. She recently performed in Dubai at a lavish resort that paid her $24 million for the live stage show, Fortune reported.

Offset’s addition to the latest Ivy Park campaign serves as his return to the spotlight in the wake of the tragic passing of Migos member Takeoff last November.