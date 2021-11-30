Cooking Up Good Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Offset Pays Woman's Items at NYC Target Store

The season is here where people’s penchant for kindness is often magnified. A young woman who describes herself as a lifestyle creator in New York City posted a great act of kindness from rapper Offset, a member of the hip-hop trio, Migos.

Sienna Diaz posted a video clip to her Instagram account acknowledging Offset’s charity when he paid for her mother’s items at a New York City Target.

“Thank you so much @offsetyrn for taking care of the items we picked out yesterday from Target. We are beyond grateful!”

Diaz explained that her mother was “having a horrible morning.” So they decided to take her shopping to clear her mind, and the first place they ventured to was Target, which is her mother’s favorite store. Diaz’s mother picked out some gifts for her cousins and also found a Christmas centerpiece for the family’s dining room table.

As they waited in line to buy the items they were going to purchase, her mother asked her to get a concealer to cover the bags under her eyes. After discussing with another customer about the various types of concealers, the cashier had already rung up the total of the items.

This was when the woman beside them gave the cashier $200 in cash.

“My mom and I were like Huhhh 👁👄👁 lol … we were so confused and then she said “this is from Offset…” and that’s when my mom just started to tear up.”

The hip-hop artist approached them, hugged her mother, and told her that she would be OK whatever she was going through.

Just last month, Offset purchased a property in the Dominican Republic for his chart-topping, Bronx, New York-born wife Cardi B for her 29th birthday. The former Love & Hip Hop New York star was gushing with excitement when she announced that her husband had been listening to her and purchased a property for her.