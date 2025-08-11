Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ofori Brothers’ Ginger-Infused Wine Brings Ghanaian History And Pride To Beverage Industry Ofori Brothers offers luxury and Ghanian pride in every pour.







Pouring a glass of Ofori Brothers is like taking a sip of Ghanaian history. The wine not only holds flavors of ginger, but also tells a story of a family that found success from the ground up.

According to their descendant, and the brand’s founder, Kumi Arhin, the Ofori Brothers are credited with pioneering cocoa production in Ghana. Their entrepreneurship helped the West African nation grow as a leading producer of the crop.

The wine is a tribute to the visionaries and incorporates another native ingredient, Ghanaian ginger, in its making. Crafted in the Lake Erie region, the crisp Riesling boasts bright fruity notes. Combined with the spice and zest of the ginger, it creates a unique experience in each glass.

The dive into his ancestry led Arhin to this business idea. The partner engineer at YouTube took the time to learn about his heritage as much as the art of winemaking. The journey resulted in Ofori Brothers creating a wine that brings a taste of Africa to the U.S., while remaining true to its Ghanaian roots.

“[Ofori Brothers] is supposed to be a taste of tradition,” explained Arhin to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “What that means is that, by drinking it, you’re supposed to feel a sense of connection to something, maybe far away, but that still lives within you. And that’s how it feels for me.”

Launched in late 2024, the brand has since skyrocketed to new heights and acclaim. It was introduced to tastemakers within the fashion and media sphere at the 2025 Met Gala Black Excellence Dinner.

Then the hype carried over to NYFW, where it was the official wine partner for Tia Adeola’s 10th Anniversary Show. Deeply rooted in its cultural upliftment, Ofori Brothers featured at Kwesi Paul and Afrofuture’s Ghana Independence Day Celebration.

While word of mouth carries its unique story, the wine can also speak for itself. Ofori Brothers won the 2025 Crafted For Action Pitch Competition. The honor, bestowed by beverage industry leaders, comes with an $8,500 grant for expansion efforts.

Now, Ofori Brothers will continue to build upon its name and ancestral legacy, becoming the VIP sponsor at Sip & Slay NYC before heading to the Fine Wine Festival in September. As the Ofori Brothers make space for a Black-owned and West African-inspired wine, Arhin emphasized the pride he feels in taking part in this historic legacy.

“I think it instilled me with a really deep-rooted sense of pride and connection. It made me feel like I was part of a story that was bigger than myself,” explained Arhin.

He continued, “And a lot of the values that the Ofori brothers demonstrated went beyond just commercial success. It was also philanthropy…It was community engagement. A lot of these values are things that I aspire to do myself as a business leader in the future.”

As a solo founder with no outside capital raised, his nearly six-figure sales is a considerable feat. Selling out twice as fast as projected, the entrepreneur has ramped up production to meet demand.

As a Black-owned entity establishing its place in the premium wine sector, Ofori Brothers is a new staple for inclusive, culturally defined luxury.

“There’s this rising class of Black, middle-class professionals who are really engaging and indulging in experiences that are their own version of luxury,” emphasized Arhin. “Luxury doesn’t just have to be rooted in European antiquity. It could also be rooted in something that stems from a place as rich as Ghana.”

For those wanting a taste of African tradition, Ofori Brothers is now available to ship throughout the United States.

