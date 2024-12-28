News by Mary Spiller ATL Rapper OG Maco Dies Of Gunshot Wound To Head OG Maco was found unresponsive in his home and rushed to the hospital.







Atlanta rapper OG Maco has died at 32 years old after suffering from an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Los Angeles.

Most well-known for his popular 2014 track, “U Guessed It,” Maco, whose real name is Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 12. His death was confirmed via his family on his social media account on Dec. 27.

They wrote a heartfelt message acknowledging his legacy of creativity and music and praising his bright spirit.

The post reads, “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” reads the statement.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

The post continued to ask that his fans continue to be inspired by his legacy as an artist and as a person.

The post continued, “While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

“For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEF3G2LyRi9/?igsh=MWt1YmJqeHhqa2Y5Mw==

Before his passing, his family shared on Dec. 16 that the rapper was stable but in critical condition after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning. TMZ reported that the rapper suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Maco reportedly fired the gun at around 10 in the morning, and police were called by a neighbor who heard the gunshot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDoHaKiRmOQ/?igsh=MXhvNm5tbjYweXo4bA==

The Atlanta rapper was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his home and underwent surgery for his injuries. Police also retrieved a gun from Maco’s home.

Maco was born in College Park, Georgia, and he began his music career while he was still in high school. He co-founded his very own label, called OGG — Originality Gains Greatness. His 2024 mixtape titled “Live Life” gained him popularity, which included his biggest hit “U Guessed It.” The song was so popular that it was remixed with fellow rapper 2 Chainz, which hit No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 at one point.

He eventually signed on with Quality Control Music and a partnership with Capitol Music Group/Motown the following year.

