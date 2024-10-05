Rapper Lucas Coly Found Dead In Las Vegas

A rapper who became popular through social media has reportedly died based on a post by his manager.

According to US Weekly, a manager of 27-year-old Lucas Coly confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Oct. 3. Without giving details, his unnamed manager who uses the moniker, idiscoverstars (I Discover Stars) posted about the loss on his social media accounts acknowledging the rapper’s death.

Post by @idiscoverstars View on Threads

The media outlet reported that Coly died by suicide in Las Vegas based on findings by the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

His manager left another heart-wrenching message for Coly on social media.

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas. We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans.So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. Id be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same. Honestly Lucas it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone. Heart ripped to shreds. God send him back here. Please 💔 I’m broken over here”

Penn Live reports, the artist was born in France and came to the United States when he was eight years old. His songs had millions of views on YouTube, including such tracks as “I Just Wanna,” “Break Your Back,” and “Numb.” Coly was known to incorporate French into his songs. He recently released a single titled “No Comp” in August.

Fans came to know the rapper when his popularity rose through the social media platform Vine about 10 years ago when the app was popular among teens.